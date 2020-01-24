Man, 4 teens arrested after police use stop sticks on fleeing stolen vehicle on Beltline, Monona police say

A man and four teens were arrested after police used stop sticks on a fleeing stolen vehicle on the Beltline early Tuesday morning, Monona police reported.

Monona officers were in the area of West Broadway and the Beltline monitoring Dane County radio traffic shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday when they heard that a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy was pursuing a stolen GMC Acadia eastbound on the Beltline at high speed, Chief Walter J. Ostrenga said in a statement.

A town of Madison officer deployed stop sticks in the area of Rimrock Road, puncturing tires on the stolen vehicle, which came to a stop on the Beltline near Monona Drive. Monona officers had picked up the pursuit as the vehicle came into their area, Ostrenga said.

The five people in the vehicle jumped over the center median, crossed the westbound lanes of the highway and ran north toward the shopping center at Monona Drive and Broadway. Officers pursued them and with the assistance of other area departments, all five were arrested, Ostrenga said.

Ashanti Freeman, 17, who police said was the driver, was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent–driver, felony eluding, resisting arrest, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, and several active warrants.