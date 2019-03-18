A man who ran from his vehicle after being stopped by police early Sunday morning in Janesville was tased by the officer and arrested for his alleged seventh operating while intoxicated offense.
Pharon Voegeli, 39, Janesville, was taken to the Rock County Jail after his arrest at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Janeville police said.
He was stopped by an officer in the Milton Avenue and Mount Zion Street area after he failed to stop at a stop sign.
"Upon coming to a stop, Voegeli exited the vehicle and began running away from the officer," the police report said. "After a short foot pursuit, Voegeli was taken into custody after an officer deployed his Taser to stop Voegeli's resistance."
Voegeli showed signs of intoxication and refused to take field sobriety tests, leading to his arrest.