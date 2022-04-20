Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Downtown stabbing, Madison police say

Madison police are investigating an alleged stabbing Downtown that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Braxton Place around 12:35 p.m. for a weapons call, according to Madison police and the Dane County 911 Center. Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the man who was injured had gotten into a fight with someone he knew.

Emergency crews took the man to a local hospital with a life-threatening stab wound, Fryer said. The man was not identified.

Fryer said the suspect was found nearby, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Fryer did not release the suspect's name.

The man and the suspect know each other, Fryer said. They were spending time together when they got into the altercation.

