Man taken to hospital after fight with 2 roommates, Sun Prairie police say

A man was taken to a hospital after a fight with his two roommates on Sunday, Sun Prairie police reported.
Police were called to 1500 Park Circle about 5:30 p.m. for a disturbance and a report of a man bleeding, Sgt. Brandon Lingle said in a statement.
Police found a 40-year-old man in the apartment with injuries after a fight with his roommates, and he was taken to a hospital with non-life threating injuries, Lingle said.
The two female roommates had left prior to the arrival of police, and the incident remains under investigation, Lingle said.
