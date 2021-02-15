Man taken into custody after woman found dead in Wisconsin Dells hotel room, police say

A man was taken into custody after a woman was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday morning, Wisconsin Dells police reported.
Lt. Perry Mayer said in a report that at 11:37 a.m. Sunday, Wisconsin Dells officers were sent to check on two people staying in a room at 1015 River Road, which is the address of The VUE boutique hotel.
When they arrived, officers were met by a man at the room who said he was OK, but when they asked about the woman, they were told she was deceased, Mayer said.
The man was taken into custody and an investigation into the death is ongoing, Mayer said, adding that police believe it was “an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.”
No names or further details were released.
Wisconsin Dells police said they are working with Lake Delton police, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Columbia County District Attorney's office, Columbia County Medical Examiner's office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation.
