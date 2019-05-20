An argument between strangers escalated Saturday evening, with one man swinging a knife at a 46-year-old Madison man, then hitting him with his car.
The altercation happened on the Far East Side in a parking lot on the 1700 block of Thierer Road around 6:50 p.m., Madison police reported.
The victim, who was with his children during the incident, got in an argument with the other man. The man pulled out a knife and started swinging it at him, but did not hit him.
The knife-wielding man then got in his car and accelerated toward the other man.
The victim jumped up when the car came toward him, landing on the hood of the car. He fell off and hit his head on the ground. He was taken to the hospital with a head injury.
Police have not yet found the knife-swinging man. He was around 48-50 years old, tall, thin, black with a lighter complexion, and had short black hair and facial stubble. He was wearing a blue hoodie and black pants, and driving a tan sedan.