A Madison man being booked on alleged drug charges tried to get rid of the evidence by swallowing a bag of "a powdery substance" he took from his groin area, then punched an officer during a struggle.
Cetharion Chrisco, 25, was tentatively charged with substantial battery to a police officer, possession of marijuana, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and resisting/obstructing, Madison police said.
Chrisco was stopped for a traffic offense at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday on John Nolen Drive at North Shore Drive.
"It quickly turned into a drug investigation, as the officer detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car he just pulled over," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The driver was on parole for possession with intent to deliver heroin."
When Chrisco was taken by the officer to be booked into the Dane County Jail, he attempted to eat a golf ball sized plastic bag of the powdery substance, with deputies and police trying to stop him.
"It had been concealed in his groin area," DeSpain said. "During the struggle, the suspect punched an officer in the face, injuring the officer."
Chrisco did swallow the powder, and was taken to a hospital to get medical clearance before being returned to jail.
Police found over $3,400 in cash, packaging used for drugs, a cellphone and marijuana were found on Chrisco.
