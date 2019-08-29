A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash late Wednesday night in the Town of Springdale, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 92, just north of County Road G was reported at 11:35 p.m., Sgt. Kelly Splinter said in a statement.
Investigators determined that a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 25-year-old man who was the lone occupant failed to negotiate a curve, struck an embankment and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was taken by a Med Flight helicopter to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Splinter said.
Highway 92 was closed for about 4 ½ hours.
The name of the driver was not released and the crash remains under investigation.