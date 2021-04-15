 Skip to main content
Man suspected of shoplifting threatens North Side store employee with knife, Madison police say
alert

Man suspected of shoplifting threatens North Side store employee with knife, Madison police say

Jeffrey J. Hejdak booking photo

Jeffrey J. Hejdak.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man suspected of shoplifting threatened a North Side store employee with a knife on Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

No one was injured in the incident that happened shortly before 10 a.m. at Pick 'n Save, 2502 Shopko Drive, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Jeffrey J. Hejdak, 50, was concealing merchandise when he threatened the worker. He was located by officers outside the store, arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of armed robbery, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed knife, and retail theft, Grigg said.

