Man suffers stab wound, head injury in North Side incident, Madison police say

A man suffered a stab wound and a head injury in an incident on the North Side on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive about 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of teenagers fighting in the parking lot, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

They found a 46-year-old man with a head injury and a stab wound to the chest that were not life-threatening, Kimberley said.

The man’s assailant fled after the incident and no arrests have been made, Kimberley said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.