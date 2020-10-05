 Skip to main content
Man suffers several broken facial bones in pistol-whipping, robbery on North Side, Madison police say
A man suffered several broken facial bones in a pistol-whipping and robbery on the North Side early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

The 51-year-old homeless man told police he was attacked when he asked some strangers for a ride about 2:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of Calypso Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man said he was attacked and robbed after following the strangers to a parking lot behind an apartment building, DeSpain said.

The man said his wallet, containing a small amount of cash, was stolen, DeSpain said.

