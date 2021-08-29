Man suffers multiple stab wounds, teen detained after Near West Side incident, Madison police say

A 20-year-old man was treated at a local hospital for multiple stab wounds and a 17-year-old boy was detained after an incident on the Near West Side early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.
At about 3 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a stabbing in the 1400 block of Monroe Street, with the man who was stabbed arriving at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a report.
The man’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, Bauman said.
A suspect was observed fleeing from the scene and later stopped and detained by officers, Bauman said.
Police didn’t identify the suspect and no additional details were released.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.