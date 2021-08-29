 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man suffers multiple stab wounds, teen detained after Near West Side incident, Madison police say
alert

Man suffers multiple stab wounds, teen detained after Near West Side incident, Madison police say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A 20-year-old man was treated at a local hospital for multiple stab wounds and a 17-year-old boy was detained after an incident on the Near West Side early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a stabbing in the 1400 block of Monroe Street, with the man who was stabbed arriving at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a report.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

The man’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, Bauman said.

A suspect was observed fleeing from the scene and later stopped and detained by officers, Bauman said.

Police didn’t identify the suspect and no additional details were released.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics