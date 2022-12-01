Man suffers minor injuries when hit by vehicle crossing Far East Side street, Madison police say

A man suffered minor injuries when he was hit by a slow-moving vehicle while crossing a Far East Side street on Wednesday, Madison police reported.
The 39-year-old man was hit as he tried to run across Eagan Road at East Towne Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The man was cited for sudden pedestrian movement, while the driver of the vehicle was cooperative and stayed at the scene, Fryer said.
