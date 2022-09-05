 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting on South Side, Madison police say

Police lights

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on the South Side on Sunday, Madison police reported.

At about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police were sent to the 1200 block of Moorland Road for a person who had been shot, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Officers found a 27-year-old man outside who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Gibson said.

The shooting was not random, the Violent Crime Unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made, Gibson said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

People are also reading…

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics