Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting on South Side, Madison police say

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on the South Side on Sunday, Madison police reported.

At about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police were sent to the 1200 block of Moorland Road for a person who had been shot, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Officers found a 27-year-old man outside who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Gibson said.

The shooting was not random, the Violent Crime Unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made, Gibson said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.