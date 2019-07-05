An Indianapolis man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was crashed into by another motorcycle on Interstate 39/90/94 near DeForest.
The crash tied up traffic in the northbound lanes for several hours as crews worked at the scene.
The State Patrol said the two motorcyclists were northbound when traffic started to slow down in front of them.
"The motorcyclists tried to change lanes to avoid traffic, when one of the motorcyclists lost control and crashed into the other," the report said.
The injured 66-year-old motorcyclist was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. The other motorcyclist, a 42-year-old Noblesville, Ind. man, was not injured.
The State Patrol said no alcohol was involved. No enforcement action was taken pending investigation.