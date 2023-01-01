 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROCK COUNTY

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after sliding into snowplow, being hit by another car

Police lights

A 23-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after being pinned under a vehicle that hit him as he stood in the roadway, minutes after a collision with a Rock County snowplow that split his SUV in half.

Police were sent just before 1:30 a.m. to Highway 14 near West Holt Road north of Evansville for a report of a three-vehicle crash. Officers determined an SUV traveling south on Highway 14 lost control and slid into a Rock County snowplow traveling in the opposite direction, Rock County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michael Schauer said.

The SUV split into two pieces, with the back end going into a ditch and the front end sitting in the south lane, Schauer said. The driver of the SUV and was standing in the middle of the road when a third vehicle hit the front end of the SUV a few minutes later.

The third vehicle then hit the SUV driver and pinned him in the ditch, Schauer said.

The SUV driver was taken to UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third vehicle had minor injuries that were treated by EMS at the scene. The driver of the snowplow was uninjured.

The driver of the SUV faces a tentative first-offense of operating while intoxicated.

A portion of Highway 14 was closed for two hours. Slippery road conditions are thought to be a factor in the crashes.

