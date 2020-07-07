Man suffers knife wound to head during mugging at Madison Metro East Transfer Point, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man suffered a knife wound to his forehead during a mugging Friday night at the Madison Metro East Transfer Point, 102 W. Corporate Drive, Madison police reported.

The 50-year-old man told police several teens approached him asking for a cigarette, he told them they were too young and tried to ignore them before he heard one yell: "Swing on him! Swing on him!" police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A Madison Metro driver told police the teens surrounded the man and began punching him. The driver said he tried to intervene, telling the young men they did not have to do this, DeSpain said.

The teens ran their hands through the man's pockets, taking his money, keys, and phone, DeSpain said.

The man told police that when the attack was over, the injured man chased after his attackers pleading for the phone, and they did thrown the phone back to him. He said he had photos of his daughter on it, and later told police that she is "his whole world" and the photos are irreplaceable, DeSpain said.