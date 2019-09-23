Madison Fire Department ambulance, generic file photo
A 38-year-old man suffered a broken leg in hit-and-run on the North Side on Saturday night, and the alleged driver was arrested later, authorities reported.

Medic 10 and Engine Company 10 responded within minutes of the crash shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Wheeler Road, and found the person who was hit lying on a nearby lawn. He was taken to a hospital, Madison Fire Department public information officer Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Witnesses were able to provide officers with the location of the suspect vehicle, which was found parked outside of a residence, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said in his blog.

Officers made contact with a 32-year-old man and he admitted that he was driving but denied hitting anyone, Koval said.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested on a tentative charge of hit-and-run causing injury and taken to jail, Koval said.

