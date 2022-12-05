Man struck in head with axe during armed robbery at Far East Side motel, Madison police say

A man was struck in the head with an axe during an armed robbery at a Far East Side motel Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at the Motel 6, 4202 E. Towne Blvd., police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man, 54, told police he was first approached by his attacker in the 1700 block of Thierer Road and during the interaction, the attacker grabbed the man and demanded he hand over his wallet, Fryer said.

The attacker then followed the man to the motel and while outside, hit him in the head with a small axe, Fryer said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.