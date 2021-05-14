Man struck and killed on Interstate identified

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the Sun Prairie man struck and killed by a semi-trailer while walking on the Interstate last week as Adam L. Buhler, 42.

Buhler was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash May 7 at about 3:45 a.m. It's not clear why he had been walking in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39-90-94 a little north of the Highway 151 interchange.

The 60-year-old Bristol man who was driving the 2016 Volvo semi stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to the State Patrol.

The section of the Interstate where the crash happened was closed for about five hours.

The death remains under investigation by the State Patrol and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

