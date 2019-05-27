Madison police are looking for a man who struck a woman with a baseball bat and damaged her home shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.
The 62-year-old man hit the 48-year-old woman's ankle and wrist with the bat, police said. Earlier, he used the bat to break a window in her home in the 600 block of East Mifflin Street.
The woman was taken to a hospital with no significant injuries and released. The man and the women knew each other.
The suspect, who is still at large, faces potential charges of second degree reckless endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property, police said.