Man stole teen's bike, one other bike from Madison apartment, police say

Madison police are investigating after a man allegedly stole two bikes, including one that belongs to a teenager, from an apartment complex on the East Side.

No arrests have been made yet in the back-to-back burglaries on Sunday and Monday, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

On Monday, Madison police started investigating after a 14-year-old reported that his bike had been stolen from the bike storage area in an apartment building in the 1800 block of East Washington Avenue. The 14-year-old said he locked up his bike on Saturday afternoon and later found it missing.

Fryer said video shows a man hopping a fence in the area of the apartment complex on Sunday and using bolt cutters to remove the teenager's bike.

The same man came back to the apartment the next day and stole another bike, Fryer said.

Fryer did not give a description of the man see in the videos.

