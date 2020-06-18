Man still sought in connection with Jefferson County double homicide, arson investigation

Parker said there was no standoff between whoever had fired from the home and the SWAT teams that arrived on scene. By the time teams got there, "the incident was already over," and no more shots were exchanged, he said.

"We’re talking about an incident that took place in a matter of seconds to minutes," Parker said.

The deputy was taken away from the scene and a perimeter was established, Parker said. Meanwhile, the house "became engulfed in flames," he said.

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department, which responded to the incident, said its firefighters were staged about a mile away from the house but were not called to put out the fire because of the ongoing situation.

Parker declined to say why firefighters were not called to put out the fire once the incident was over. He also declined to say what happened to whoever had been inside the home.

The identities of the two people who died are not being released at this time, he said.

"The investigation is very active and fluid," Parker said. "We just can’t give information out yet."

