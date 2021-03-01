 Skip to main content
Man steps outside to smoke on South Side, robbed by 3 men, Madison police say
A man stepped outside to smoke early Sunday morning on the South Side and ended up being robbed by three men, Madison police reported.

The robbery happened about 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Moorland Road, Lt. Shannon Blackamore said in a report.

The man told police that he stepped out of his residence and was contacted by three people requesting to use his cigarette lighter. When the man pulled items from his pockets, one of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded all of the man’s cash, before fleeing the robbery scene on foot, Blackamore said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

