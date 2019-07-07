A fight broke out Downtown outside of Ian's Pizza after a 24-year-old man walked across tables and stepped on people's pizzas early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the altercation outside of the North Frances Street location at around 2:33 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.
A man, 23, and a woman, 24, told the other man to stop and started fighting him, Koval said.
The pizza-stepping man was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was taken to jail, Koval said.
The other two were given citations for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.