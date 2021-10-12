Man steals woman’s car at gunpoint when she arrives at her Southwest Side home, Madison police say

A man stole a woman’s car at gunpoint when she arrived at her Southwest Side home early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
Police were sent to the 3700 block of Frosted Leaf Drive about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a carjacking, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.
As the woman arrived at the residence and was about to get out of her Honda SUV, a gray Subaru Impreza pulled up next to her vehicle, a man exited the passenger seat of the Impreza, pointed a black handgun at her, and told her to get out of her SUV, Richardson said.
The woman got out of her SUV, and the man got in and drove away, as did the Impreza, which was found to be a previously reported stolen vehicle, Richardson said.
Madison police located the woman’s stolen SUV — no details were provided on it — and the Impreza driving together at high speed, on McKee Road and started a pursuit that was terminated on Verona Road near the Beltline, Richardson said.
Over the ensuing hour, the Impreza was seen by police at various locations around Madison and attempts to stop it were attempted without success, Richardson said.
The woman’s SUV was spotted by the Wisconsin State Patrol near Janesville, and a pursuit was started and eventually terminated, Richardson said.
Officer Hunter Lisko said Tuesday morning that the SUV was recovered by another law enforcement agency.
The carjacker was described as 6-feet tall and slender, with a light complexion, a long nose, and a Hispanic accent.
Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.