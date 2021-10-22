Man steals iPhone, strikes sellers with vehicle, crashes and flees scene on foot with child, Madison police say

A man stole an iPhone, struck the two sellers with his vehicle, then caused a crash, before fleeing on foot with a child on Thursday night, Madison police reported.
At about 6:20 p.m., two people were attempting to sell an iPhone to a man in public in the 3300 block of University Avenue, but when they handed over the phone, the man did not pay as they had agreed upon, officer Nicole Schmitgen said in a statement Friday morning.
The man then fled the scene in a vehicle with the phone, striking both sellers and dragging one with the vehicle for a short period. Both sellers were injured and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Schmitgen said.
The man drove from the scene at a high rate of speed and was involved in a crash causing injury, before fleeing on foot with a small child, Schmitgen said.
The man suspect has not been identified, Schmitgen.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.