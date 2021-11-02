Man steals donation boxes from register area of Middleton Kwik Trip, police say

A man stole two donation boxes from the cash register area of a Middleton Kwik Trip early Tuesday morning, Middleton police reported.
Shortly after 1:15 a.m., the man in the accompanying surveillance photo entered the Kwik Trip, 7508 Century Ave., and stole the donation boxes that contained between $20 to $40 in cash and coins, Detective Lt. Darrin Zimmerman said in a statement.
No force or threats were used by the man, who was wearing a red, gray, and black sweatshirt, black Columbia sweatpants, black shoes, black baseball cap, and a black mask, and driving a four-door black sedan, Zimmerman said.
Middleton police ask anyone with information to call 608-824-7300, or contact Detective Dan Jones at djones@cityofmiddleton.us. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.