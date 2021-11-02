 Skip to main content
Man steals donation boxes from register area of Middleton Kwik Trip, police say
Man steals donation boxes from register area of Middleton Kwik Trip, police say

Donation boxes thief, Middleton police photo

This is a surveillance photo of a man who stole two donation boxes from the cash register area of a Middleton Kwik Trip early Tuesday morning, Middleton police reported.

 MIDDLETON POLICE DEPARTMENT

A man stole two donation boxes from the cash register area of a Middleton Kwik Trip early Tuesday morning, Middleton police reported.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m., the man in the accompanying surveillance photo entered the Kwik Trip, 7508 Century Ave., and stole the donation boxes that contained between $20 to $40 in cash and coins, Detective Lt. Darrin Zimmerman said in a statement.

No force or threats were used by the man, who was wearing a red, gray, and black sweatshirt, black Columbia sweatpants, black shoes, black baseball cap, and a black mask, and driving a four-door black sedan, Zimmerman said.

Middleton police ask anyone with information to call 608-824-7300, or contact Detective Dan Jones at djones@cityofmiddleton.us. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

