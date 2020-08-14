You are the owner of this article.
Man steals 55-inch TV from Walmart on Far West Side, Madison police say
Man steals 55-inch TV from Walmart on Far West Side, Madison police say

Walmart

The Far West Side Walmart store is located at 7202 Watts Road, adjacent to the Beltline. 

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man stole a 55-inch TV and other electronics from the Far West Side Walmart late Wednesday evening, Madison police said. 

The Madison Police Department said surveillance video showed the man entering the store at 7202 Watts Road around 11:48 p.m. Police are still trying to identify the man and a woman who was his getaway driver. 

While wearing a plastic Walmart bag over his head, the man pried open the front doors of the store and stole the electronics. The video showed the man taking off the disguise several times, either to breath better or see better, police said. 

The burglar left through a fire door, and a woman drove both of them away from the scene, police reported.

