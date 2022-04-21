Man stabs another driver in head during road-rage incident in Janesville, police say

In a road-rage incident that took an ugly turn, a man got out of his vehicle Wednesday night and allegedly stabbed another driver in the head in Janesville, police said.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the Janesville Police Department said. The victim did not know the man who stabbed him.
Damien Walls, 28, of Janesville, was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery for the incident, police said.
Janesville police officers and firefighters responded around 7 p.m. to a report of a person stabbed in the head in the 100 block of South Franklin Street. They found the victim and took him to a hospital, police said.
Officers determined that the road-rage incident happened on East Racine Street near South Main Street, police said.
The victim had been driving on East Racine Street when the suspect, later identified as Walls, pulled out in front of him, blocking the victim's path, police said. Walls then exited his car, walked up to the victim and stabbed him with a knife, Janesville police said.
The victim left the area and called 911, police said.
Officers later found Walls and his vehicle and arrested him, police said. Walls was also tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to deliver THC.
