Man stabbed to death in Downtown Madison, police say
Man stabbed to death in Downtown Madison, police say

A man was found by Madison police with multiple stab wounds Tuesday night and despite life saving efforts by officers, he succumbed to his injuries. 

At around 9 p.m. officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of Braxton Place, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The officers attempted to save the man's life but he died later at a local hospital, police spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Schwarz said in a statement. 

Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection to the stabbing and there does not appear to be a danger to the public. An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, Schwarz said. 

