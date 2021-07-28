Man stabbed to death in Downtown Madison, police say

A man was found by Madison police with multiple stab wounds Tuesday night and despite life saving efforts by officers, he succumbed to his injuries.

At around 9 p.m. officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of Braxton Place, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The officers attempted to save the man's life but he died later at a local hospital, police spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Schwarz said in a statement.

Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection to the stabbing and there does not appear to be a danger to the public. An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, Schwarz said.

