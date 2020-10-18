 Skip to main content
Man stabbed on State Street during fight, police say
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

One man was stabbed during a fight on the 600 block of State Street early Saturday evening. 

Madison police responded to reports of a fight between two men at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. One stabbed the other causing minor injuries. He received treatment at a local hospital, police spokesman Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement. 

Both men were arrested for the altercation and taken to Dane County Jail, Hartman said. 

