Man stabbed on State Street during fight, police say

One man was stabbed during a fight on the 600 block of State Street early Saturday evening.

Madison police responded to reports of a fight between two men at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. One stabbed the other causing minor injuries. He received treatment at a local hospital, police spokesman Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Both men were arrested for the altercation and taken to Dane County Jail, Hartman said.

