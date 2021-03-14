Man stabbed in face at Janesville Kwik Trip, police say

A teenager was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed a young man in the face at a Kwik Trip in Janesville, police said.

Janesville police responded to the stabbing at 10 p.m. at 3359 Milton Avenue. Arriving officers found an 18-year-old with a stab wound on his face.

Witnesses of the attack gave police a description of the teen suspect and his vehicle. Shortly after, a nearby officer found the vehicle traveling south on Milton.

The suspect, a 17-year-old from Sharon, Wisconsin, was arrested on tentative charges of reckless injury and taken to the Rock County Jail.

