Man stabbed at Reindahl Park homeless encampment, police say

A man was stabbed in the neck at the Reindahl Park homeless encampment Tuesday night, Madison police said.

The 42-year-old man was found with cuts on his neck and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the encampment a little after 9:40 p.m. Police said the people involved knew each other.

The encampment had already prompted safety concerns after a man was beaten to death at the park last fall. Ald. Gary Halverson, whose 17th District includes the park, has said there have also been issues with drug use and harassment at the encampment.