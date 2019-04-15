A man who showed up at the Stoughton police station early Sunday morning told police he had been beaten up and stabbed at a party in Madison.
The incident happened at a house party somewhere near State Street, the 27-year-old victim told police.
Madison police were called to the Stoughton police station when the man showed up and said his injuries happened in Downtown Madison.
"The victim, who smelled strongly of alcohol, had a minor arm laceration and swelling above an eye," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The man couldn't remember many details of what happened, but did remember he was at a house party near State Street.
"As the gathering was breaking up, he said a group of men punched and kicked him," DeSpain said. "He later realized he also had suffered a cut to the arm during the fracas."
No description of a suspect or suspects was given.