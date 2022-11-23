 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sought who disappeared after fleeing following attempted traffic stop, crash in Rock County, authorities say

Christopher R. Miller, police photo

Christopher R. Miller.

 ROCK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man is being sought who disappeared after fleeing following an attempted traffic stop and crash in Rock County on Saturday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, the Wisconsin State Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and the vehicle, which was driven by a man later identified as Christopher R. Miller, 27, crashed into a traffic light in Janesville and continued driving until it became disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road, Capt. Mark Thompson said in a statement.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

After the vehicle became disabled, Miller got out and fled on foot and to the knowledge of authorities has not been seen or heard from since, Thompson said.

On Monday, Miller’s family told the sheriff’s office that they have not had contact with Miller since the incident, Thompson sad.

The sheriff’s office then collaborated with the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to search the area for Miller, using fixed-winged airplanes, drones, UTVs/ATVs, and people on foot, but he was not found, Thompson said.

Miller, whose picture accompanies this story, is described as 6-foot and 178 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

Police ask that anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts contact the Rock County 911 Communications Center non-emergency line: 608-757-2244.

