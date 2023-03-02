A man is being sought who beat up two people who took his clothes at an East Side laundromat on Saturday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to a local hospital to talk with one of the people who was beat up at the laundromat in the 3700 block of Milwaukee Street, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The two people took the man's clothing out of a dryer, the man confronted them after noticing one of them wearing his sweatshirt, and then attacked them after they returned his clothing, Fryer said.

The accompanying photo of the attacker comes from surveillance video at the business.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.