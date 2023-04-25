A man being sought in the Monday afternoon killing of a 43-year-old woman on Madison's West Side has fled the country with his young daughter, according to Madison Police.

Jose Duenas-Quinonez, the victim's husband, was being sought by police for questioning. A 6-year-old girl, the daughter of the victim and Duenas-Quinonez, was initially unaccounted for, but it was determined with assistance from the FBI that the child had left the U.S. with her father, police said in a statement.

Police are not calling Duenas-Quinonez a suspect but he is a “person of interest at this time,” spokesperson Alyssa Cains said Tuesday.

Police responded just after 4 p.m. Monday to a business at 1330 S. Midvale Blvd., where officers located the dead 43-year-old female, according to police. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday and the victim’s identity and cause of death will be released later by the Medical Examiner’s office, a statement said.

The city's Violent Crime Unit is working on the homicide investigation concurrently with the FBI, Madison police said.

On Monday afternoon, police reportedly pursued issuing an Amber Alert for the missing child, Avril Duenas Juarez, and a statewide Wisconsin Crime Alert Bulletin was issued as part of that process.

"When it was determined that Mr. Duenas-Quinonez left the country with his daughter, the Alert was canceled due to the restricted broadcast geography of the Alert," Madison police said in a statement.

State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this story.

Safest cities in America 2023: Violent crime rate increases drive per capita cost of crime Safest cities in America 2023: Violent crime rate increases drive per capita cost of crime The 15 Safest Cities in America The 15 Most Dangerous Cities Methodology