Man sought in Madison homeless shelter shooting in custody

A man who was being sought in a shooting at a Madison homeless shelter has turned himself in to authorities in Milwaukee, police said Thursday night.
Milwaukee police took Ronald E. Stephens, 23, into custody, Madison police said.
A criminal complaint alleges Stephens shot a man who taunted him about carrying a gun, then threatened to shoot others Monday in a temporary shelter for homeless men in Madison’s former Fleet Services Building, 200 N. First St. A doctor told police the victim had a “popped” left lung and two bullets inside him.
Stephens is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.