Man sought in Madison homeless shelter shooting in custody
MADISON HOMELESS SHELTER

Man sought in Madison homeless shelter shooting in custody

Police respond

Madison police on the scene of a shooting Monday night at the city's former Fleet Services Building on North First Street. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

A man who was being sought in a shooting at a Madison homeless shelter has turned himself in to authorities in Milwaukee, police said Thursday night.

Milwaukee police took Ronald E. Stephens, 23, into custody, Madison police said.

A criminal complaint alleges Stephens shot a man who taunted him about carrying a gun, then threatened to shoot others Monday in a temporary shelter for homeless men in Madison’s former Fleet Services Building, 200 N. First St. A doctor told police the victim had a “popped” left lung and two bullets inside him.

Stephens is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Police respond

Madison police gather at the scene of a shooting at the city's former Fleet Services Building, currently being used as an overnight shelter for homeless men.
Ronald E. Stephens, Madison police photo

Stephens
Shelter area

Men gather outside of the temporary men's homeless shelter in the city's former Fleet Services Building on North First Street, the scene of a shooting Monday night.

