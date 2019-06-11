A UW-Madison Memorial Union employee was shaken early Sunday morning when a man grabbed cash out of her hands and ran, but the man was arrested Monday afternoon, thanks to security cameras.
Delmont Moore, 23, Madison, was tentatively charged with robbery and resisting arrest-causing injury, UW-Madison police said.
The second charge was made because three officers were slightly injured trying to take Moore into custody.
The alleged robbery happened at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday at Memorial Union, 800 Langdon Street, on the UW-Madison campus.
"The employee was transporting cash to a secure location in the building when an unknown man ran up to her and grabbed the cash," said police spokesman Ryan Jesberger. "The victim was shaken and sustained minor injuries, but she didn't require medical treatment."
Security cameras in the area were used to identify the suspect, and police found him near State Street Monday afternoon.
"They attempted to make an arrest but Moore ran," Jesberger said. "Officers caught up and eventually took him into custody."
The officers who sustained minor injuries were treated and released back to their normal duties.
