A young man showing up for work early Saturday morning was robbed by a stranger who got into the victim's car when he parked it on the city's East Side.

The strong-arm robbery happened at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 4600 block of East Washington Avenue, Madison police said.

The 18-year-old Cottage Grove man had just pulled into the lot when the passenger door on his car opened.

"The man took a seat," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The stranger did not show a weapon but demanded money."

The victim gave cash and also gave the robber a ride, after being ordered to do so by the robber.

The victim was not injured.

The robber is a black male, 30 to 35 years old, thin build, wearing black jeans, black shoes and a white T-shirt.

