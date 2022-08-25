Man shows up at hospital with serious gunshot wound, Madison police say

A man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

The man came to the hospital about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, and was reported in serious condition, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said.

The shooting location was listed in a police statement as the 3000 block of Darbo Drive on the East Side, but no additional details were released as police investigate the shooting, Gibson said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.