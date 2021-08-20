Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds after shooting on East Side, Madison police say

A 40-year-old man suffered injuries that weren't believed to be life threatening in a shooting Thursday night on Madison’s East Side at the same intersection where shots rang out the night before but didn’t hit anyone, Madison police reported.
At about 8:10 p.m. Thursday, an officer in the area of Darbo Drive heard multiple gunshots in the 200 block of North Marquette Street in the Worthington Park neighborhood, resulting in numerous people and vehicles fleeing the area, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.
A short time later, the 40-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with two gunshot wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, Bauman said.
Two homes near the intersection of Marquette and Hauk streets also were hit, and officers recovered nine shell casings, Bauman said.
Both homes were occupied, one by an a woman and four small children, Bauman said.
Police were at the same location 24 hours earlier, after gunfire was reported at the intersection just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered two shell casings, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the two shootings were related, and no suspects had been identified in the Thursday shooting, Bauman said. Police had Marquette south of East Washington Avenue closed for about two hours as they investigated the scene.
The area, especially the Mobil gas station at East Washington and Marquette, had been a hot spot for gunfire and other criminal activity in past years, including a fatal shooting in 2017 in the parking lot of the gas station.
Anyone with information about the shootings is being asked to contact police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.
