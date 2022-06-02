Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound while police investigate shots fired on Southwest Side, authorities say

A man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound while police were investigating reported gunshots on the Southwest Side on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to multiple calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Verona Road, and while officers were at the scene investigating, a 28 year-old-man showed up at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Shell casings were found in the 4600 block of Verona Road, Gibson said.

No arrests have been reported, and the investigation is continuing, Gibson said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

