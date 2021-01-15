 Skip to main content
Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound to thigh, Madison police say
A man came to a local hospital Thursday night with a gunshot wound to his thigh, Madison police reported.

Police were called to the hospital at 7:24 p.m. and found the man with the gunshot injury, which was not life-threatening, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation determined that the shooting may be an isolated incident, with the time and location still under investigation, Grigg said.

The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

