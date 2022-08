Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound sustained on Southwest Side, Madison police say

A man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound sustained on the Southwest Side on Friday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Officers sent to the 5800 block of Balsam Road around 12:45 p.m. Friday found multiple shell casings from two weapons, but no one who was injured, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

But around 1:15 p.m., a 22-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound — his injuries were not life-threatening, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made but detectives are reviewing digital and physical evidence collected at the scene, Fryer said.

The Violence Crime Unit is leading the investigation, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.