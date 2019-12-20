Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound, Madison police say

A man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night, Madison police reported.
The man came into the unidentified hospital about 11:15 p.m. with a non-fatal gunshot wound to an upper extremity, Sgt. Stuart Moeser said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
Police are investigating and ask anyone with any information regarding the shooting to contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area