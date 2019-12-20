You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound, Madison police say

Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night, Madison police reported.

The man came into the unidentified hospital about 11:15 p.m. with a non-fatal gunshot wound to an upper extremity, Sgt. Stuart Moeser said in a statement.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with any information regarding the shooting to contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics