...STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS TODAY...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* TIMING...THROUGH EARLY EVENING.
* WINDS...SOUTHWEST AT 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH.
* IMPACTS...MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND,
PARTICULARLY IN HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND ON NORTH TO SOUTH
RUNNING HIGHWAYS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS
THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION.
&&
A man detectives believe was involved in a dispute at a State Street apartment Thursday night showed up at a hospital Friday afternoon with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Madison police reported Monday.
The man, who was not named, was treated and released, and he has not been arrested as the investigation continues, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
There has been one arrest in the case: Brandon M. Buckner, 28, of Madison, on a tentative charge of second-degree reckless endangering safety.
Numerous callers reported the shots about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Langdon Street. Detectives found there was a dispute inside a second-floor apartment on State Street that has a window that faces nearby Langdon Street. Following the confrontation inside the apartment, a couple of men fled into an alley and there was an exchange of gunfire, with at least two weapons involved.
There was some property damage, but no injuries were known until the man showed up at the hospital on Friday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
