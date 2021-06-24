Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound after shots reported on Far East Side, Madison police say

A man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound after shots were reported Wednesday night on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the area of Redland Drive and Commercial Avenue on reports of shots fired and found numerous spent shell casings in the road, Lt. Eugene Woehrle said in a report.

About 40 minutes later, a 24-year-old man showed up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Woehrle said.

The Violent Crime Unit is handling the investigation, Woehrle said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

