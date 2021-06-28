Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound after Downtown shooting, Madison police say

A man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting Downtown early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 2:05 a.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 200 block of West Gilman Street on multiple reports of shots fired, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a report.

Not long after, a 24-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity that was not believed to be life-threatening, Bauman said.

In the incident, which was partially captured on city cameras, two vehicles drove through the 200 block of West Gilman and occupant(s) of the vehicles fired upon a group of people in the area, Bauman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

